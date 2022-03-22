Dr. Ritt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jake Ritt, MD
Overview of Dr. Jake Ritt, MD
Dr. Jake Ritt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University
Dr. Ritt works at
Dr. Ritt's Office Locations
-
1
The Green at Florham Park140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9700
-
2
New Jersey Physicians, LLC at Summit Medical Group6 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since diagnosed with RA in 2018. I trust Dr. Ritt, he really is very attentive, interacts well and was very understanding with my hesitancy to take RA medication . I did not want to take any medication, I tried the holistic approach which did nothing except extend my unnecessary pain. Dr. Ritt was very patient and I finally gave in & followed his recommendation. When the Methotrexate no longer helped me, he recommended Humira 40 mg. syringe - I AM SO THANKFUL that I listened to him. I feel as if I am pain free and have my life back. Thank you Dr. Ritt.
About Dr. Jake Ritt, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1710297965
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritt has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
