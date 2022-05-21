Overview of Dr. Jake Zarah, MD

Dr. Jake Zarah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Zarah works at Orthopaedic Specialists in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ and Closter, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.