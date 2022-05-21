Dr. Jake Zarah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake Zarah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jake Zarah, MD
Dr. Jake Zarah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Zarah works at
Dr. Zarah's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists730 Palisade Ave Fl 1, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 353-9000
North Jersey Orthopaedic Specialists106 Grand Ave Ste 230, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-0100
North Jersey Orthopedic Spclsts15 VER VALEN ST, Closter, NJ 07624 Directions (201) 784-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zarah is caring and kind. He spends a lot of time patiently examining, diagnosing, treating and reassuring. I am grateful to be his patient of his.
About Dr. Jake Zarah, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
