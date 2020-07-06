Overview

Dr. Jalaja Joseph, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Albany Medical College Endocrinology in Albany, NY with other offices in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.