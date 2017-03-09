Dr. Jalal Fatehi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatehi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jalal Fatehi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jalal Fatehi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dr. Fatehi works at
Locations
DDS Group42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 257-0559Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was scared at first to get my implant. I told him and he assured me and made me feel at ease. Then he made jokes while the procedure was going on...lol. It was great. He took his time to explain things to me.
About Dr. Jalal Fatehi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Chinese
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fatehi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatehi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fatehi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fatehi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatehi works at
Dr. Fatehi speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatehi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatehi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fatehi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fatehi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.