Dr. Jalal Mukhtar, MD
Overview of Dr. Jalal Mukhtar, MD
Dr. Jalal Mukhtar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brockton, MA.
Dr. Mukhtar's Office Locations
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Rheumatology110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 894-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houlton Regional Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doctor in Maine until he moved. He is an excellent doctor, family man. He. has a wonderful warm easy manner. A knowledgeable and professional doctor. I miss him as a doctor and I hope he does well and is happy in his new position. San Antonio is luck to have him.
About Dr. Jalal Mukhtar, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1861780090
Dr. Mukhtar has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
