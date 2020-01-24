Overview

Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor's General Hospital, Texa and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Daulat works at Mohave Skin and Cancer Center in Kingman, AZ with other offices in Bullhead City, AZ, Las Vegas, NV, Laughlin, NV and Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.