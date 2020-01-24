Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daulat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO
Overview
Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor's General Hospital, Texa and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Daulat works at
Locations
1
Hualapai Mountain Medical Center, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr, Kingman, AZ 86401
2
Mohave Skin and Cancer, 2350 Miracle Mile Ste 600A, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
3
Buffalo - Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Clinics, 1250 S Buffalo Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89117
4
Mohave Skin & Cancer Clinic, 3650 South Pointe Cir Ste 106, Laughlin, NV 89029
5
Mohave Skin and Cancer Clinics, 1801 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I left a review previously and would like to edit. I was very upset at the time. The review should not have been against Dr. Doulat. It was more about his office. I have seen him and Dr. Bellew and still feel they could be more thorough. This time when I went I was asked for my copay, at which time I told them they charged me too much last time and showed them my EOB. I was not charged for this visit. I saw Alexis Elliott this visit and I liked her. She seemed more thorough.
About Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1114949492
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's General Hospital, Texa
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
