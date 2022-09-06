Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaleen Sims, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaleen Sims, MD
Dr. Jaleen Sims, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS.
Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 362-5321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Sims… She delivered my daughter by emergency caesarean… She caught the problem just in time…
About Dr. Jaleen Sims, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.