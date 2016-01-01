Overview

Dr. Jalees Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Advance Physical Therapy P.c. in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.