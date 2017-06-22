Dr. Eslami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD
Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Dr. Eslami works at
Dr. Eslami's Office Locations
Alliance Physicians Inc Dba Kettering3737 Southern Blvd Ste 2000, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 610-1915
- 2 4204 W Sylvania Ave Ste 1, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (440) 366-2239
Mercy Health Perrysburg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine12623 Eckel Junction Rd Ste 2600, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (567) 368-1490
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eslami is kind, compassionate, professional, and very skilled! She has a finesse about her work and pays great attention to detail. She cares about you as a person. I can always get into see her, and she has even ( on a Sunday ) come into the ER to see me. From my very first appointment ( consult for breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy ) I felt at ease. Not rushed, she doesn't interrupt you when you speak ,and she answers all your questions. I love Dr Eslami & office staff. -CM
About Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1083644850
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eslami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eslami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eslami works at
Dr. Eslami has seen patients for Wound Repair, Bedsores and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eslami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eslami speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eslami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eslami.
