See All General Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD

Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.

Dr. Eslami works at Alliance Physicians Inc Dba Kettering in Dayton, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH and Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Bedsores and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Eslami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Physicians Inc Dba Kettering
    3737 Southern Blvd Ste 2000, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 610-1915
  2. 2
    4204 W Sylvania Ave Ste 1, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 366-2239
  3. 3
    Mercy Health Perrysburg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    12623 Eckel Junction Rd Ste 2600, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 368-1490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Localized Fat Deposits
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eslami?

    Jun 22, 2017
    Dr Eslami is kind, compassionate, professional, and very skilled! She has a finesse about her work and pays great attention to detail. She cares about you as a person. I can always get into see her, and she has even ( on a Sunday ) come into the ER to see me. From my very first appointment ( consult for breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy ) I felt at ease. Not rushed, she doesn't interrupt you when you speak ,and she answers all your questions. I love Dr Eslami & office staff. -CM
    Colleen Mallory in Dayton, OH — Jun 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eslami to family and friends

    Dr. Eslami's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eslami

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD.

    About Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083644850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eslami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eslami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eslami has seen patients for Wound Repair, Bedsores and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eslami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eslami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eslami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eslami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eslami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.