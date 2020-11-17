See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jalong Gaan, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jalong Gaan, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Gaan works at Moh Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moh Surgery
    1305 York Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10021 (646) 962-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Dr. Gaan is the Santa Claus of Dermatology at Weill Cornell. With that characteristic twinkle in his eyes, he examines and diagnoses the latest blemishes of our much abused largest organ, the skin. He then systematically provides you the logic of what must have happened to cause the problem; and how to overcome it both short term as sell as preventive long-term. He then does the Santa Claus act & steps behind curtain to find and gift you the perfect sample OTC ointment that will help you recover & keep your skin healthy. Thank you Dr. Gaan!!
    John — Nov 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jalong Gaan, MD
    About Dr. Jalong Gaan, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1417045790
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
