Dr. Jalong Gaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jalong Gaan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jalong Gaan, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Gaan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Moh Surgery1305 York Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaan?
Dr. Gaan is the Santa Claus of Dermatology at Weill Cornell. With that characteristic twinkle in his eyes, he examines and diagnoses the latest blemishes of our much abused largest organ, the skin. He then systematically provides you the logic of what must have happened to cause the problem; and how to overcome it both short term as sell as preventive long-term. He then does the Santa Claus act & steps behind curtain to find and gift you the perfect sample OTC ointment that will help you recover & keep your skin healthy. Thank you Dr. Gaan!!
About Dr. Jalong Gaan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese
- 1417045790
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaan works at
Dr. Gaan has seen patients for Ringworm, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaan speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.