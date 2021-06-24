Overview

Dr. Jamael Delgado-Thai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Delgado-Thai works at Phoenix Indian Medical Center Primary Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.