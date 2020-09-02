Dr. Jamak Modaresi-Esfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modaresi-Esfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamak Modaresi-Esfeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0265Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As an RN, I am very picky when it comes to choosing physicians for me and my family. This doctor has an excellent bedside manner, shows genuine concern for my entire family, never rushes my appointments. I feel extremely lucky to have her as my healthcare leader.
Gastroenterology
22 years of experience
English
Female
- 1326363326
Education & Certifications
- QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
