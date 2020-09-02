Overview

Dr. Jamak Modaresi-Esfeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Modaresi-Esfeh works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.