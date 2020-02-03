See All Neurologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Jamal Abdel-Halim, MD

Neurology
2.8 (22)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jamal Abdel-Halim, MD

Dr. Jamal Abdel-Halim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Abdel-Halim works at West Palm Beach Neurology in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdel-Halim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Palm Beach Neurology P.A.
    1035 S State Road 7 Ste 214, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 422-1006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Headache
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Headache
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jamal Abdel-Halim, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518077056
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdel-Halim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdel-Halim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdel-Halim works at West Palm Beach Neurology in Wellington, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abdel-Halim’s profile.

    Dr. Abdel-Halim has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel-Halim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Halim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Halim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel-Halim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel-Halim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

