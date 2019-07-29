Overview

Dr. Jamal Abusuwa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Abusuwa works at Amana Medical Center in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.