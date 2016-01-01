Dr. Jamal Farhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Farhan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Flint Surgical Group PC1020 Charter Dr Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-0366
Pediatric Cardiology in Flint6140 Rashelle Dr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 262-2330
Hurley Medical Center1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 262-9366
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982633707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- General Surgery
