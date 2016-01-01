Overview of Dr. Jamal Farhan, MD

Dr. Jamal Farhan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Farhan works at Flint Surgical Group PC in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.