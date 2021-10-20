Dr. Fawaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamal Fawaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamal Fawaz, MD
Dr. Jamal Fawaz, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fawaz's Office Locations
Brook Lane Health Services13218 Brooklane Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-0330
- 2 13215 Brook Lane # 217, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-0330
Brook Lane Health Services13121 Brooklane Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-0330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring, understanding psychiatrist. Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Jamal Fawaz, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003881335
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
