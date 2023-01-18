Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD
Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Dr. Hammoud's Office Locations
-
1
Cheng-yang Chang MD5040 VILLA LINDE PKWY, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-0788
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammoud?
I have been a patient of Dr. Hammoud’s since 2000. I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer that year, within 2 weeks I was scheduled for surgery and the care I got from him was amazing. Anytime I call for my meds it’s done in a timely manner. I try not to wait last minute to call for refills. Dr Hammond actually saw a difference in my thyroid levels after my blood test and called to let me know we might need to lower my medicine. In 23 yrs I have never had an issue with the staff. The wait times are a bit long but it’s the same everywhere.
About Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1639284672
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State U Med Ctr
- Wayne State U Med Ctr
- Damascus Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Dr. Hammoud has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin B Deficiency and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammoud speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoud. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.