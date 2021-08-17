Dr. Jamal Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Lawrence, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamal Lawrence, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Locations
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-8000Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Harvest Health MD130 Tibet Ave Apt 108, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (914) 421-9143
Memorial Health - Family Medicine1107 E 66th St, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 421-9143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawrence is great because he has a relaxed, friendly approach and isn't condescending or rushed like some doctors can be. He takes the time to study any health information you give him and you know he is taking it into account. He helps you understand how your lifestyle is affecting your health and makes a plan with you for improvement. Any health concerns or needs that you have, are addressed very quickly.
About Dr. Jamal Lawrence, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Savannah Family Medicine Residency
- Indiana University - School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.