Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD

Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. McClendon Jr works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McClendon Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Herniated Disc Surgery
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. McClendon is a maverick in his field! He’s calm, cool & collective in every aspect of his field. Thank you, we are blessed to have you help our son.
    Joe — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275799025
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClendon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClendon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClendon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClendon Jr works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McClendon Jr’s profile.

    Dr. McClendon Jr has seen patients for Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClendon Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McClendon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClendon Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClendon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClendon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

