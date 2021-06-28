Overview

Dr. Jamal Merhy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Merhy works at Tri-State Diabetes & Endocrin in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.