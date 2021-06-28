Dr. Jamal Merhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Merhy, MD
Dr. Jamal Merhy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Tristate Diabetes and Endocrinology Pllc2301 Lexington Ave Ste 220, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 327-0055
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been with Dr Merhy for several years now. She helped correct my low thyroid levels after going through years of up and down treatment elsewhere. She will listen to you. My GP looked at my test results and told me I was ok, even though I repeatedly told him I didn’t feel good. Dr. Merhy worked within the parameters of the test results and “tweaked “ my medication until it was optimal for me. I have been myself again thanks to her patiently working with me to help me get better. I highly recommend her to everyone I know is in need of an Endo!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
