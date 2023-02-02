Dr. Misleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamal Misleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamal Misleh, MD
Dr. Jamal Misleh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Misleh works at
Dr. Misleh's Office Locations
Medical Oncology and Hematology Associates4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3400, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-1200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Misleh diagnosed and has been managing my MGUS. I am extremely pleased with his methodical, conservative and thoughtful treatment. He is the perfect doctor for me. I’m anxious but feel calmer due to his demeanor and willingness to talk through my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Jamal Misleh, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misleh has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Misleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.