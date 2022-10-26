Dr. Jamal Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamal Qureshi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin / Milwaukee and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
A.q.khan M.d. S.c.3811 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-4011
- 2 2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 1018, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 671-0121
-
3
Ascension Franklin At S 27th Street Urgent Care9969 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 325-4950Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Greater Milwaukee Critical Care and Pulmonary Associates Sc3201 S 16th St Ste 2015, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 671-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Muy buen servicio gracias por todo
About Dr. Jamal Qureshi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1487761706
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin / Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qureshi speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.