Overview of Dr. Jamal Rafique, MD

Dr. Jamal Rafique, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.



Dr. Rafique works at Jamal Rafique M.d. P.A. in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.