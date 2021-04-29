Overview of Dr. Jamal Salameh, MD

Dr. Jamal Salameh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macclenny, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Salameh works at Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital in Macclenny, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.