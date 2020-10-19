Dr. Jamal Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Siddiqui, MD
Dr. Jamal Siddiqui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City.
Siddiqui Office7171 S Yale Ave Ste 103, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 499-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife & I love Dr. Siddiqqi! He is patient, kind, knowledgeable, and easy to talk to. He doesn't rush through the appointment and wants to make sure you understand all your options.
About Dr. Jamal Siddiqui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/RI Hosp/Miriam Hosp
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Russian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.