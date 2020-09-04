See All Plastic Surgeons in Washington, DC
Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (25)
Map Pin Small Washington, DC
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD

Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Yousefi works at Younger Image Plastic Sgy Ctr in Washington, DC with other offices in Rockville, MD and Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Yousefi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yousefi Washington Clinic
    3 Washington Cir NW Ste G, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 785-3300
  2. 2
    Younger Image Plastic Sgy Ctr
    3202 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 180, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 242-9525
  3. 3
    Aesthetic & Laser Plastic Surgery Center
    502 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 255-1014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Breast Hypoplasia
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Yousefi?

Sep 04, 2020
My experience at younger Image has been very positive! From the moment you walk in the door Heather is very pleasant. She always has an inviting smile Ana and Yasmin are very knowledgeable and answer all questions.,Dr Yousefi is very attentive and gives you real expectations. Great bedside manner. I never feel rushed. Jamie and Lourdes are the best because they are the ones that work on your face or body! They make sure you are taken care of after any procedure! They help preserve what Dr Yousefi has done. I recommend Dr Yousefi!
EC — Sep 04, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yousefi to family and friends

Dr. Yousefi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Yousefi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD.

About Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699165753
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Providence Hosp Southfield-Univ Mich
Fellowship
Residency
  • VCU/Med Coll VA
Residency
Medical Education
  • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Maryland
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousefi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yousefi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yousefi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousefi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousefi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousefi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousefi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jamal Yousefi, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.