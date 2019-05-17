Dr. Jame Pierce, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jame Pierce, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jame Pierce, DPM
Dr. Jame Pierce, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 534-8888
Neurology of Arkansas PA2400 Crestwood Rd Ste 101, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Directions (501) 420-1113
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pierce is very personable and takes the time to take care of you. It is not a rush in and out like many doctors. She cares and also is very good at giving shots, by the way!! I recommend her to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Jame Pierce, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
