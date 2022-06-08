Dr. Jamea Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamea Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamea Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Main Line Dermatology Inc.995 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 304F, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-3099
Main Line Dermatology1246 Wrights Ln, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-8615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Campbell every 6 months and for the last 16 years. She really is terrific. Dr. Campbell is very compassionate and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her. She talks through everything you want to discuss with care and concern. I trust her. It is a pleasure to know her.
About Dr. Jamea Campbell, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
