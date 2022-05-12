Dr. James Abanishe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abanishe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Abanishe, MD
Overview of Dr. James Abanishe, MD
Dr. James Abanishe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abanishe's Office Locations
- 1 2292 W Magee Rd Ste 290, Tucson, AZ 85742 Directions (520) 505-4414
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered with major depression, generalized anxiety disorder, and also panic attacks for several years. I have been to several providers and tried different medication‘s which were some benefit to me but did not work well anymore. I was referred to Dr. Abanishe. I’m so glad I went there for my care! He recommended the Gene Sight test ( You can look this up for more information it’s a very useful tool for doctors) This test showed what medicine would work best for my body. I was prescribed the medication that the test recommended. I also completed the transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy. You can research this to find more information about this treatment. This treatment was very affective along with the medication. I am feeling so much better now. I have my joy back and I’m singing again! I am able to cope with the stress in my life much better and able to work and provide care for my family in an efficient manner. I’m so thankful for Dr. James Abanishe and staff.
About Dr. James Abanishe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1992053573
Education & Certifications
- HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
