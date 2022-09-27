Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Abel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Abel, MD
Dr. James Abel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Borderline Personality Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel's Office Locations
- 1 1000 Jerry Dove Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 623-5661
-
2
Fairmont Physicians Inc.1228 Country Club Rd Ste 800, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 363-8844
-
3
Healthy Minds - Bridgeport120 Medical Park Dr Ste 401, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 623-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with Dr Ables for giving me back the self confidence I needed to gain back my self esteem again. Staff is very impressive as well.
About Dr. James Abel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1376729244
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Psychiatry
