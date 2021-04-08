Overview of Dr. James Abshire, MD

Dr. James Abshire, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Abshire works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.