Overview of Dr. James Adametz, MD

Dr. James Adametz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Adametz works at Neurological Surgery in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.