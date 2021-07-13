See All Neurosurgeons in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. James Adametz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Adametz, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Adametz, MD

Dr. James Adametz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Adametz works at Neurological Surgery in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD
Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tarek Abuelem, MD
Dr. Tarek Abuelem, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD
Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Adametz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Surgery
    5201 Northshore Dr Ste 100, North Little Rock, AR 72118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 225-0880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adametz?

    Jul 13, 2021
    The whole office is extremely professional and kind. Dr. A did my cervical neck surgery after I was involved in a motorcycle wreck. Although, I am a nurse he still explained everything in lay terms. His office filled out my papers for work and met with my lawyer. I highly recommend Dr A and his staff to help with your needs! Thanks so much for all ya’ll do.
    Outstanding — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Adametz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Adametz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adametz to family and friends

    Dr. Adametz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adametz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Adametz, MD.

    About Dr. James Adametz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437129244
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Adametz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adametz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adametz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adametz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adametz works at Neurological Surgery in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Adametz’s profile.

    Dr. Adametz has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adametz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Adametz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adametz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adametz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adametz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Adametz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.