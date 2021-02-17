Overview of Dr. James Adamo, MD

Dr. James Adamo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Adamo works at James D. Adamo M.d. PC in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI with other offices in New Baltimore, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.