Dr. James Adgent, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Adgent works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.