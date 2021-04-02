Overview of Dr. James Adisey, MD

Dr. James Adisey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Adisey works at Excela Health Medical Group in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.