Dr. James Adleberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adleberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Adleberg, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Adleberg, DPM
Dr. James Adleberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Adleberg works at
Dr. Adleberg's Office Locations
-
1
White Marsh Foot & Ankle8100 Sandpiper Cir, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 933-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adleberg?
I needed bunion surgery on my left foot. I searched every website to find a top rated surgeon. Finally I found Dr. Adleberg on health grade website. He had straight 5 star reviews. He did bunionectmy on my left foot and removed the bunion and aligned my toe with placing 2 screws to hold it 4 days ago. I had some pain the first 1/5 days of my surgery which I took oxicodoone and was fine. Same day of surgery he and his staff called me to make sure everything was fine. After my first post-surgery he took an ex-ray of my foot and everything looked great! Now after 4 days of my surgery I can walk pain free without a walker!! Dr Adleberg is one of the best podiatrist in State of Maryland. He is very smart, knowledgeable, kind, humble, and best bed side manner. His staff are also very professional, friendly, and helpful. I will strongly recommend him to my friends , and family.
About Dr. James Adleberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184625238
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital/Parkview
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Maryland
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adleberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adleberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adleberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adleberg works at
Dr. Adleberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adleberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Adleberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adleberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adleberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adleberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.