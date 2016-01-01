See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. James Aikins, MD

Oncology
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Aikins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Aikins works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 477-5619
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Marlton Office
    127 Church Rd Ste 600, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 399-7831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Aikins, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346337839
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Cooper University Hospital
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Med Ctr Fitzgerald
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Aikins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aikins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aikins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aikins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aikins has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aikins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aikins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aikins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aikins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aikins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

