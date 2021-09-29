Dr. Aills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Aills, MD
Overview of Dr. James Aills, MD
Dr. James Aills, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Aills' Office Locations
K.v. Mathew M.d. P.c.4448 Oakbridge Dr Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-7905
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aills?
Dr. Ails is kind and compassionate. I've been seeing him for awhile. I highly recommend him. He listens and takes his time with patients.
About Dr. James Aills, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1184612590
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.