Dr. James Albanese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albanese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Albanese, MD
Overview of Dr. James Albanese, MD
Dr. James Albanese, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Albanese works at
Dr. Albanese's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology and Internal Medicine at Garden City1001 Franklin Ave Rm 106, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 240-8700
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Glen Cove70 Glen St Ste 200, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 484-7893
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albanese?
Likeable doctor but a bit disappointed when he refused to take my blood pressure a second time, a condition he is currently treating me for. Generally, I don't find Long Island doctors as good as their City counterparts. When Long Islanders need surgery, many of them travel to the city. City doctors and hospitals are better.
About Dr. James Albanese, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295729275
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Mount Sinai Hosp|Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine|The New York Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albanese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albanese accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albanese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albanese works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Albanese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albanese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albanese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albanese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.