Dr. James Alderman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Alderman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alderman works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center of Metro West99 Lincoln St Fl 2, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-4811
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and really knows how to communicate with patients.
About Dr. James Alderman, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457342065
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
- NYU-Bellevue Medical Center
- NYU-Bellevue Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alderman works at
Dr. Alderman has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more.
Dr. Alderman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alderman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.