Overview

Dr. James Allan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Allan works at Healtheast Oakdale Clinic in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.