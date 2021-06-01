Overview of Dr. James Allen III, MD

Dr. James Allen III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Allen III works at Lake Norman Medical Group in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.