Dr. James Alley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Alley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Southern Medical Group6600 Nightingale Ln, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 632-5885
Southern Medical Group7564 MOUNTAIN GROVE DR, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 632-5885
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1295780369
- Meth Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Alley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alley.
