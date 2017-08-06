Dr. Alleyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Alleyn, MD
Overview of Dr. James Alleyn, MD
Dr. James Alleyn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Alleyn's Office Locations
South Florida Gynecologic Oncology5000 University Dr Ste 3300, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 596-9410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He did Total hysterectomy many many years ago and I was impressed with his excellence as a surgeon. I recuperated without complications, no infection and the incision had no scarring.
About Dr. James Alleyn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alleyn accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alleyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alleyn has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alleyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alleyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alleyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alleyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alleyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.