Dr. James Allred, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Allred, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Allred works at
Granese Pathology Laboratory1065 Ashley St, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 843-3376
Trauma Medical Group601 E 15th St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-7997
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Allred is extremely personable and easy to talk to about concerns. I am high risk so I see him regularly to check moles and have biopsies. I appreciate his conservative approach to treatment. He has never digressed into discussions of aesthetics or tried to sell beauty products like some previous dermatologists I’ve seen. I’m very happy I’ve found him and can trust his care to manage the health of my skin. I’ve been going to him for four years now.
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology
Dr. Allred has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allred accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allred works at
Dr. Allred has seen patients for Folliculitis, Rash and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allred on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Allred. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allred.
