Dr. James Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Alonso, MD
Overview of Dr. James Alonso, MD
Dr. James Alonso, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Alonso works at
Dr. Alonso's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates, Inc.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 102B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7080
-
2
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Bjc Medical Group Neurology At Belleville - Suite 2504700 Memorial Dr Ste 250, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 235-3378
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alonso?
My father has been seeing Alonzo for about 2 years. He is very professional and compassionate to my father and his caregivers that are enduring this Alzheimer"s disease with him. I do not wish this disease on any family.
About Dr. James Alonso, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1063506566
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonso works at
Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.