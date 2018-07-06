See All Dermatologists in Monroe, LA
Dr. James Altick Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Altick Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Altick Jr works at JAMES A. ALTICK, JR., M.D., A PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James A. Altick Jr. M.d. PC
    2804 Kilpatrick Blvd, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 387-2545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 06, 2018
    Dr. Altick Jr. is amazing. Very nice, down to earth, caring guy. He is very supportive and encouraging to me on my journey battling severe acne. When I read about a new treatment I want to try he has always been supportive and willing to do it, unlike some docs who act like you have no idea what you’re talking about if the idea was yours and not theirs. He gives me pep talks because he knows how bad I feel about my skin. Always nice & welcoming. A lifesaver. They fit me in for emergencies.
    Lauren in Monroe, LA — Jul 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Altick Jr, MD
    About Dr. James Altick Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922062322
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Altick Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altick Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altick Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altick Jr works at JAMES A. ALTICK, JR., M.D., A PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL in Monroe, LA. View the full address on Dr. Altick Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Altick Jr has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Altick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altick Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

