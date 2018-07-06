Dr. James Altick Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altick Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Altick Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Altick Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Altick Jr works at
Locations
James A. Altick Jr. M.d. PC2804 Kilpatrick Blvd, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 387-2545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Altick Jr. is amazing. Very nice, down to earth, caring guy. He is very supportive and encouraging to me on my journey battling severe acne. When I read about a new treatment I want to try he has always been supportive and willing to do it, unlike some docs who act like you have no idea what you’re talking about if the idea was yours and not theirs. He gives me pep talks because he knows how bad I feel about my skin. Always nice & welcoming. A lifesaver. They fit me in for emergencies.
About Dr. James Altick Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922062322
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altick Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altick Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altick Jr has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Altick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altick Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.