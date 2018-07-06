Overview

Dr. James Altick Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Altick Jr works at JAMES A. ALTICK, JR., M.D., A PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.