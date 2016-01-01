Dr. James Altizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Altizer, MD
Overview of Dr. James Altizer, MD
Dr. James Altizer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Altizer works at
Dr. Altizer's Office Locations
-
1
NeoGenix Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapies16147 Lancaster Hwy Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 727-6551Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altizer?
About Dr. James Altizer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194866095
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altizer accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altizer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Altizer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altizer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.