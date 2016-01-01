Overview

Dr. James Altman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital.



Dr. Altman works at Prisma Health Cardiology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.