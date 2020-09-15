Dr. James Alver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Alver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Alver, MD
Dr. James Alver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wimauma, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Alver works at
Dr. Alver's Office Locations
Bay Area Urological Associates16513 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Directions (813) 686-9025Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Florida Urology Partners6043 Winthrop Commerce Ave Ste 201, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 686-9024Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for 10 years. He has removed numerous low grade tumors from my bladder. I have never had a problem with the Dr or his staff. Highly recommend
About Dr. James Alver, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1356337240
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alver has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alver speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alver.
